Unemployed lady ends relationship with boyfriend for eating bread everyday

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian tweep has described how she left a man who was corning her because of his constant consumption of bread.

The X user identified as @kaaego revealed that she was still at the talking stage with the prospective boyfriend when she decided to put a stop the whole thing.

According to her, whenever she asked the guy what he had eaten for the day, he would always tell her bread.

@kaaego said that she decided to abort the whole mission over his constant eating of bread since she finds this unusual.

She added that when she searched the keyword ‘bread’ in their chats and it showed he had mentioned it 42. See her post below

