Unemployed Lady refuses to pick boyfriend’s call after he sent her Gh1,000 instead of Gh1,200 (Video)

An unemployed Nigerian lady has decided to punish her boyfriend after her sent her N70,000 instead of N75, 000.

In a video sighted on social media and captured by one of her roommates, the lady was seen ranting over the incomplete money her lover sent to her.

She was evidently displeased with this and her roommate revealed that her boyfriend had failed to send her the total amount of cash she had demanded from him.

In a way to punish him, she kept ignoring her calls while he tried to dial and redial her number.

