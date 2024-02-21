- Advertisement -

An unemployed man is currently in the custody of the Ghana Police Service for murdering his cousin for allegedly sleeping with his side chic.

The suspect known as Godwin Kotey is said to be unemployed for some time now and it has been his wife who was helping to take care of the house and their children.

Unknown to his wife, Godwin was having an extramarital affair with his side chic.

According to a source, the side chic of Godwin who was staying at a different place decided to visit him to spend some days together.

But Godwin knew very well his wife was around and couldn’t take his side chic home and decided to plead with his cousin to house his side chic for some days which his cousin agreed.

A few days later, he accused his cousin of having an affair with his side chic and warned him to stay away from her despite staying together.

One day, he confronted his cousin again at the Salaga Market about the same issue and this time around it resulted in a huge argument but anger got the better side of Godwin who pulled out a screwdriver to stab his cousin in the chest.

