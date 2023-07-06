“You are ungrateful if you receive your salary and don’t tell your boss thank you” – Pastor

- Advertisement -

After working your butt off in exchange for money, you’re expected to say “thank you” to your employer for paying your remuneration at the end of the period.

This advice comes from a Nigerian pastor who has caused a buzz on social media over his stance on the employer-employee relationship.

In a Facebook post he shared, Gospel Agochukwu stated that any employee who fails to appreciate their boss after receiving their salary is ungrateful.

According to him, it is imperative for employees to thank their employers after receiving their salary at the end of the month.

“You are very ungrateful if you received your salary and didn’t tell your boss thank you,” he wrote.

His statement has sparked a huge debate on social media, with many disagreeing with his opinion.

Read some comments as you scroll,

@nellobrown wrote, “Even the Bible said that every laborer deserves his/her wages,Salary is what you earned for working and not a privilege or giveaway that you won or was selected for.This one don smoke Igbo and begin talk rubbishhhhhhh”

@chinonso wrote, “Most Nigerians love to promote toxic work culture. That’s why paying people for working overtime sounds like a strange concept to some of these bosses. 9-5 is most times 7-7”

@conunwor wrote, “A work man is worthy of his wages”. Dear pastor, if work has been done then the salary is the employer’s part of the agreement. No appreciation is required”

@db_naturals_ wrote, “You work for money

You get paid

You should still roll on the floor to say thank you? If you didn’t need the employer service you wouldn’t have employed them na

Na wa o”