The organizers of the Uniland Festival have shared details of what transpired at the venue involving one of their bouncers and rapper Pappy Kojo.

In an interview, he disclosed that Pappy Kojo was manhandled and thrown off the stage by one of the bouncers because he had insulted the family and the mother of the bouncer.

According to Rich Focus who granted the interview, the woes of the organisers and Pappy Kojo started after a flier of Pappy Kojo performing at the festival was shared online when they had not concluded the deal.

He explained that Pappy Kojo was not on their list of performers at the early stages but it was a member of Kwaw Kese‘s team who suggested that they go in for Pappy Kojo even though they wanted Kwaw Kese on the show.

Rich Focus went on to say, they started engaging Pappy Kojo for a discussion on how much he was going to charge to which he(Pappy) requested Ghc20k an offer they considered to be over their budget because they were ready to offer him Ghc10k.

Fast forward, their designer sent out fliers and included Pappy Kojo which was shared on social media.

They tried speaking with Pappy Kojo to take the Ghc10K for the performance but he still insisted on the Ghc20k and he wasn’t going to perform at the event.

He said: “So we’re talking to one of the guys. That was Sconti (Kwaw Kese’s guy). We wanted Kwaw Kese, not Pappy Kojo. So when that proposal came, we had to consider it. So, at our end, we drafted everything creatively.

“So our social media guy had posted Kwaw Kese because it was him we wanted, and we had already sent his contract and everything before this. So for the next set of posts, I think Pappy Kojo was part of it. And then we had a call from Sconti that Pappy Kojo was requesting a sum of 20,000 Ghana Cedis to which we said, “No, we can’t do that.”

“We all saw his post on Twitter that he would be going to storm there and everything. I even went to talk to Pappy. I asked him if he was ready to take the 10,000 so he could perform. If not, we can arrange for him and then we can compensate him on the social media post. He said he won’t perform, but he wants his money,”

“So seeing that video after the event, I had to reach out to security to find out what happened, what happened. But according to their side of the story, they said Pappy Kojo was insulting the bouncer, insulting the mother and the family and all of that. So that was what pissed the guy off and he started dragging him out,” he said.