American movie production Will Packer Productions and Nigeria’s Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios have finally secured the rights to produce a movie on the life of Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The two companies won the rights after there was a bid to get the story which was originally written by American journalist Evan Ratliff, titled “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master”.

The story we gathered talks about Dubai-based Nigerian Instagram influencer Hushpuppi who is said to have mastered a simple internet scam that allowed him to launder millions of dollars.

The companies after winning the rights to the script have set up the project at Universal Pictures, the popular American film production and distribution company owned by Comcast, to produce it as a Hollywood action thriller.

“EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions – they are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences,” deadline.com reported Mo Abdu, the CEO of EbonyLife to have said.

“We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal,” he added.

According to the website, the CEO of Will Packer Productions also detailed that “ten months ago Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective. Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”