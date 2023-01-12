The Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University in Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke has directed that no student should wear flippers, rugged jeans, coloured hair, long fingers, face caps or artificial eyelashes henceforth.

The tertiary institution has banned what it refers to as indecent dressing and introduced a new dress code for both students and staff for easy identification.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Rev. Fr. Anieke, announced this on Tuesday while addressing staff and students of the institution upon their return from Christmas and New Year breaks.

“No student is expected to wear flippers, rugged jeans, coloured hair, long fingers, face caps or artificial eyelashes,” NAN quotes the Vice Chancellor as saying.

He registered his displeasure about most students and staff wearing t-shirts with unauthorised inscriptions, in breach of the school’s dressing code.

Emphasising that indecent appearance will no longer be tolerated by the university, Anieke warned that male students must comb their hair well or shave them to avoid being on the wrong side of the school’s code of conduct.

He added that during the 14th Matriculation of the university which is slated for January 27, none of the female matriculants would be allowed to wear any shoe that was more than four centimetres high or any indecent dresses. For their male counterparts, they must be in suits with university ties to march.