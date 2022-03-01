type here...
Busted: University student arrested by her sugar daddy for blackmailing and duping him of millions [Video]

By Albert
An irate sugar daddy arrests his side chic, who blackmailed him for millions of naira with explicit recordings of himself and his wife.

According to a man who shared his experience on the young lady’s Instagram page, she obtained his password and used it to access bedroom movies he and his wife had shot.

The sugar daddy who found closure after hunting her down commended the Nigeria Police for their efforts, sharing a video of her in police custody.

“Your friend olamide precious ajayi stole my phone password. She went further to steal sxx videos and pictures of myself and my wife. She used this as a tool to blackmail me and to obtain money from me in millions.

She also sent those videos to several people over the internet on several occasions. She will face the full extent of the law.

Thanks to the nigeria police force and dss abuja for tracking her phone number down with gps technology she was picked up from her residence and is now behind bars.

Life lesson for you all. Do not temper with other peoples private information there are consequences to every action.”

