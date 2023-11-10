type here...
University student expelled from school for joining ‘Surround Sound’ TikTok trend

By Osei Emmanuel
A student of the Madonna University has reportedly been expelled from the institution after partaking in the viral Surround Sound TikTok trend.

Some hours ago, the Surround Sound TikTok trend has generated millions of views from thousands of participants across social media pages especially TikTok following the participation of women only.

The ladies in this trend attached their phones to the ceiling while the majority danced almost half-naked, whining their waists and other x-rated moves.

Barely hours following the trend, the Madonna University student identified as Gennydbaddie on Tiktok was expelled from the institution.

According to a leaked voice note from one of the students of the school, Genny’s file was immediately withdrawn for defaming the institution.

The video has since been deleted from her social media pages.

