University student falls from moving vehicle and dies during jeans carnival

An overjoyed student of the Rivers State University, RSU, Port Harcourt, has died during a Jeans Carnival held to mark the Students Week.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The student was said to be sitting on the side of the vehicle when he lost his balance and fell.

The student whose identity is yet to be ascertained was rushed to the hospital but d!ed from his injuries.

Following the incident, the registrar of the university, Dr. Sydney Enyindah, in a memo, announced the suspension of other activities marking the students week.

“Following the unfortunate and sad incident which occurred during the “Jeans Carnival” on Tuesday 5th September, 2023, resulting in the death of a student, the Management of the University has directed the immediate suspension of the remaining activities of the Student Union Week,” the memo reads.