Lifestyle

University student gives her boobs to male coursemate to fondle on campus
Lifestyle

University student gives her boobs to male coursemate to fondle on campus

By Kweku Derrick
Man fondles lady’s breast
A young woman and a man believed to be students of a tertiary institute in Ghana have been captured on video doing the unimaginable in the full glare of their coursemates.

As depicted in the video sighted by GHPage on social media, the lady is seen blustering about having bigger breasts than her two fellow friends.

The male colleague in their midst took advantage of the situation to grope the braggart who stood next to him to personally ascertain her claims. Surprisingly, the lady seemed to care less as she enjoyed every moment of being touched.

“Are you aware he’s touching your boobs?” one of the women who was filming the whole scene exclaimed with shock.

However, she did not withdraw from the itchy hands of the young man who was graciously playing with her breasts. Instead, she gave those around her an excuse for her unbothered response.

“Boobs are meant to be touched. It’s not only for my guy but for my coursemate as well” she said amid laughter.

The video in circulation has caused a stir on social media as many have condemned the lady for throwing her decency to the dogs and the man for sexually abusing her under the cloak of jokes.

    Source:GHPage

