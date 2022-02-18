University student goes missing after sneaking out of graduation ceremony to go visit her male friend

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian university student has been declared missing after reportedly sneaking out of her graduation ceremony to go see a male friend in another town.

Omowunmi Akinwade, a 25-year-old fresh graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, has gone missing after visiting a male friend in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Omowunmi was said to have departed Ago Iwoye after her convocation ceremony at the institution on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to meet a friend, but she never arrived.

The last time he spoke to her, according to a male acquaintance named Paul Eto, was when she called to tell him she was near Sagamu.

He instructed her the exact intersection to stop at so he could come and pick her up, according to the friend. He later stated that when she contacted him six times, his phone was on silent.

He also claimed to have called her back, but she did not answer. He continued to contact her number till the next day, at which point he went to the police station to report the incident.

He also alerted her family to the possibility that their daughter had gone missing.