Unmarried men and women storm ‘Singles Prayer Conference’ to search for partners

The Singles Prayer Conference is an event organized to help unmarried people mingle and pray for life partners and the 2023 edition has been overwhelmingly patronized, sparking interesting conversations online

Scenes from the conference venue in Nigeria were uploaded to social media by Sabi Radio and has been making the rounds, showing mostly women and a few men in attendance.

The attendees were seen lying on their respective mats spread on the ground, with hopes that by the time they leave the conference, they will find their life partners.

In the trending video, some of the male attendees are seen mingling with their female counterparts in the hopes that something meaningful might come out of their engagements.

Interestingly, what jumped out at netizens is the fact that the number of women in attendance at the conference way surpasses that of the men.