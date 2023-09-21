type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentUpcoming Tiktok celebrity cries after manager impregnates her and run away; calls...
Entertainment

Upcoming Tiktok celebrity cries after manager impregnates her and run away; calls for help – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young and budding Tiktok lady has resorted to social media over a misunderstanding she is having with her boyfriend.

Taking to the same platform she got fooled on, @queen diva explained that she is pregnant however, her boyfriend, Saka Hero, is refusing to accept responsibility.

The young lady who cried as she talked about her situation wanted the advice of netizens as to what she should do next in order for the young man to take responsibility for what he had done.

“Please come to the comment section, I want to know if I should report him to the police or get him summoned at the chief palace.”

Watch the video below

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

TODAY

Thursday, September 21, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
76 %
1.8mph
97 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways