UPDATE: Cute GH young couple wedding cost more than Gh500 as new exclusive pictures drops

Recall GhPage reported a story about a cute couple who had their wedding anniversary costing them not more than Gh500 after their wedding pictures went viral on social media.

As requested by readers, we took it upon ourselves to delve deeper into it to ascertain if the said amount is legit or there is a twist to the whole story and we’re back with an update.

Exclusive images brought to the editorial desk of Ghapage confirms that the said wedding may cost not less than Gh100,000 looking at the extravagant clothes, location and food.

In the photos that trended week, we were only privy to happenings at the court and not the traditional bit which our exclusive source just sent to us.

From our sources, the already trending couples are both from well to do family homes and this is not even a surprise to us.

So not to put pressure on upcoming couples who dreams of tying the knot very soon, we advise they budget at least Gh50,000 for a less expensive wedding anniversary citing couples dresses, food, transport and also location as the main factors to consider.

