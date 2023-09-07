Update: Eyewitness discloses how the KATH fake Doctor frauded some patients & took their iPhone 14, Ghc2k

- Advertisement -

Remember days ago it was reported that a man suspected of impersonating a doctor was apprehended.

In a widely circulated online video, the footage, initially shared on Facebook by UTV, depicts a gathering of individuals, among them believed to be hospital personnel, who were visibly taken aback and bewildered by the unfolding events.

The video captures the moment when the suspect’s true identity was unveiled, sparking a commotion among the onlookers.

The crowd’s reaction ranged from murmurs of disbelief to expressions of astonishment, as they grappled with the gravity of the situation.

The sheer audacity of someone impersonating a medical professional within the premises of a renowned teaching hospital like KATH left many in shock.

The hospital’s staff and security personnel played a pivotal role in apprehending the suspect, ensuring that the situation did not escalate further.

In a surprising turn of events, an eyewitness has shed light on the arrest of a suspected fake doctor who had been orchestrating fraudulent schemes, leaving patients out of both their money and valuable gadgets, including iPhones.

The eyewitness’s account paints a disturbing picture of the imposter’s actions, revealing a series of deceitful manoeuvres to exploit unsuspecting victims.

According to the eyewitness, the fake doctor would approach patients under the pretence that another legitimate medical professional had prescribed medication for them.

This ruse played on the trust patients naturally placed in the medical field, and they would readily hand over their hard-earned money to the imposter, believing he was a genuine healthcare provider.

This cunning manipulation of trust served as the foundation for the scam.

However, the deception didn’t end there. The suspected fake doctor went to greater lengths to further his con. In one egregious instance, he brazenly confiscated a patient’s iPhone 14 under the guise of needing it to make an important call.

Tragically, instead of returning the device, he made a swift escape, leaving the patient both financially swindled and bereft of their prized gadget.

It was this audacious act that ultimately exposed him as an impostor, leading to his eventual arrest.

This revelation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance when dealing with individuals in positions of trust and authority.

The unsuspecting victims, who placed their faith in the medical profession, fell victim to a cunning imposter.

This cautionary tale underscores the need for heightened awareness and verification measures to protect against such scams and deceit in the future.