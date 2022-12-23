Update: Prince Tagoe refused bail again despite paying GHc70k to the court

The Circuit Court in Accra has refused a repeat bail application moved by lawyers of embattled former Ghana International footballer, Prince Tagoe who had been remanded into lawful custody despite paying GHc70K to the court.

The former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak striker who was charged with defrauding by the pretence of former footballer George Antwi Boateng to the sum of $40, 000 equivalent to GHcGHc265, 200, had pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, December 21, the court presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah turned down an application for bail after the prosecution had opposed same.

In court today, Friday, December 23, two days after his first appearance, Prince Tagoe, and his new lawyers led by Lawyer Kwesi Kwarkye paid an amount of GHc70k to the court as part payment of the said money.

But, the latest bail was refused with the court sticking to the January 4, adjourned date which was settled on in his first appearance two days ago.

Prince Tagoe, popularly known as Prince of Goals was not present in today’s court proceedings while the substantive Prosecutor Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa was not served with today’s application and was absent.

