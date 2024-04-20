UPSA Cleaner jumps from the 7th floor when caught trying to rape a student (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Currently trending on X formerly Twitter is a video of a guy who works as a Cleaner at UPSA in Accra jumping from the 7th floor in a bid to escape shame.

According to information gathered on X, The UPSA cleaner jumped from the 7th floor when caught trying to rape a student.

It adds that the guy took that quick escape plan after the female student he wanted to rape screamed and attracted some guys to come to the room to save her.

The cleaner upon seeing that he had done ‘Yawa’ moved towards the near window and threw himself from the window on the 7th floor to the ground floor.

The current state of the young man is still not established. Keep it locked for more……..