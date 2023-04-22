UPSA filmed whipping student permanently dismissed [Full Punishment]

- Advertisement -

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) student who was shown in a popular video spanking another student has been expelled.

Mabel Teye-Nomo was captured on camera at the UPSA Hostel cursing at the much younger victim and hitting her with a cane earlier this month in a video that was shared on social media.

Internet users said that the senior was punishing the victim for spreading false information about her.

In another video, she can be seen in a dorm room flogging the palm of another kid.

Following a commotion, the school established a disciplinary committee on April 5 to look into the incident.

Two weeks later, the committee has completed its assessment and that Mabel be expelled from the CIMG Access Course since her acts violated the rules of the institution.

UPSA student lashes fellow student like her child pic.twitter.com/Q0CgmxJMxz — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 5, 2023

The Vice-Chancellor has directed Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, Registrar of UPSA, to also “hand over your keys to the hostel room and the University’s student ID card,” according to a new statement signed by Dr. Anim-Wright.