type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsUPSA student lashes another over 'sleeping around' rumour
News

UPSA student lashes another over ‘sleeping around’ rumour

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

 A video on the internet tells the story of a student of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) flogging her colleague over a rumour.

According to the story, the student who was flogged had said her female friend had been sleeping with the lecturers at the University.

The rumour spread across the university as quickly as wildfire.

And to pay her back for alleging she tarnished her reputation, the disgruntled student accosted her after lecturers and flogged her.

Instead of the two fighting or probably exchanging slaps, the dominant student overpowered the other and lashed her like a child.

Many who gathered could not tell if it was. Another person disciplined her child for her misbehaviour, or a teacher thrashed a rebellious student.

Well, it was a student flogging another student for a rumour while she said: “Where do you know me?”

Watch The Video Below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 5, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News