The Management of UPSA Hostels has warned all resident students to desist from using video game consoles in the school’s hostel.

In a statement, it said that any video game console found in any room in the hostel will be confiscated as they are prohibited from the facility.

The notice dated 30th March 2023 said this directive would take effect from April 3, 2023.

It comes after management got information that some resident students brought the prohibited devices to the Hostel some weeks ago.

Below is the full statement

The notice has been circulated widely on social media which has stirred varied reactions from internet users, many of whom have kicked against the school’s decision.