US-based Ghanaian men defy cold weather to pound Fufu with mortar and pestle in heavy snow – Watch

By Kweku Derrick
Two daring Ghanaian men have been spotted in a viral video pounding Fufu right outside their home in heavy snow in the United States.

A powerful winter storm has engulfed the U.S. with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds hindering movements including forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights and road trips. 

But it appears the duo from Ghana is on a mission to prove among other things that they are resistant to the snow that has accumulated across the US.

In a viral video sighted on social media, the two were seen pounding cassava and plantain – to prepare a popular Ghanaian dish called Fufu – in a mortar and pestle.

A lady who recorded the hilarious moment could be heard expressing her amusement at the two men going extra lengths to satisfy their desire for the local dish.

In response, they are heard saying that they couldn’t help but come out of their home to

