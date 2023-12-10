US-based man dies after suspected poisoning at his birthday

- Advertisement -

A 34-year-old Ghanaian, Albert Kwao Adeabah, based in the United States tragically died shortly after his birthday party with friends.

The distressing event unfolded during the celebration of his 34th birthday, an occasion he marked with 13 of his close friends in Takoradi.

Unfortunately, the festivities took a dire turn, leading to the sudden and unexpected death of the young man.

The circumstances surrounding the suspected poisoning and the precise details of the tragic incident are currently under investigation.

This loss has sent shockwaves through Ghana, prompting an outpouring of support and mourning for the departed individual and his bereaved family during this distressing time of loss.

