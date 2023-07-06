US court denies Hajia4Reall bail; Suffers 6 extra serious charges

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has reportedly been denied bail after petitioning to have some freedom amid house arrest.

Hajia4REal has suffered six charges, with the US court stating that she does not meet the requirements for her bail requests.

According to the US Department of Justice, Hajia4Reall must have a job and valid documents linking her to the Us to be given bail.

Furthermore, the court emphasized the weight of evidence against Hajia 4Reall and expressed concerns that granting her bail would pose a flight risk under section 3142-G of the US Justice system.

The attorney, Damian Williams, highlighted that the evidence gathered, particularly regarding her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam, could result in a prison sentence of four to seven years.

These recent developments introduce further uncertainty to Hajia 4Reall’s situation as she continues to face legal challenges in the United States.

According to media journalist Kofi Adoma, court documents which have been presented by the United States Attorney, Damian Williams of the Southern District Of New York, state that the socialite did not meet the US standards for a bail request.

A few days after Hajia4Reall went on Instagram live to update her fans and followers about her condition, promising to join them in Ghana soon, well it seems that dream is not to come to reality anytime soon.