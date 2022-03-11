type here...
“You may be targeted for kidnapping in Ghana” – US government warns its citizens in Ghana, names areas

By Albert
Joe Biden officially writes to President Nana Addo following his re-election
The US government has issued a security notice, warning residents that the US Embassy has received unconfirmed information that US individuals in northern Ghana, including the Upper East and Upper West regions, may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom.

According to the US administration, this danger might also apply to other foreign nationals.

Excerpts of the alert read:

“If you’re in northern Ghana, including the Upper West and Upper East regions, you may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom. You should exercise a high degree of caution in these regions.”

