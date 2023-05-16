type here...
“US prisons are well equipped if you are there” – Abena Korkor sends a message to Hajia4Real

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Following her extradition to the United States, Ghanaian mental health campaigner Nana Abena Korkor Addo stepped up to defend socialite Hajia4Real.

Due to her involvement in a romance fraud scam, the FBI has accused Hajia of fraud and money laundering.

Ghanaians have denounced her for prior interviews in which she claimed to have laboured long and hard for her money before being shown to be a fraudster.

Abena Korkor, who has previously served time for narcotics smuggling in a U.S. prison, has attempted to comfort Hajia.

She claimed that since American jails were well-equipped, she shouldn’t worry too much about spending time there.

She added that she would return to Ghana after her incarceration and continue to be a star there.

    Source:GHPAGE

