UTAG finally calls off strike, students expected to return to school after 5 weeks at home

After meeting with the Education Committee of Parliament on Thursday, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called off its 5-month old strike.

The discussion, which included representatives from UTAG, Fair Wages, and the Ministers of Education, Employment, and Labor Relations, lasted several hours.

Following the intervention of the education committee, UTAG agreed to call off the strike and engage the government further.

The Labour Division of the Accra High Court ordered the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to resume work on Monday, February 15.

This came after the National Labour Commission (NLC) filed an interlocutory injunction to compel them to return to work until the outcome of the substantive matter, which involves the NLC’s directive to terminate the strike.

The court presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, said it had taken judicial notice of the settlement attempts.

The court stated that while UTAG is still on strike, negotiations cannot be conclusive.

As a result, the notice of interlocutory injunction was granted, and the substantive enforcement case was postponed until February 22, 2022.