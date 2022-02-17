type here...
GhPageNewsUTAG finally calls off strike, students expected to return to school after...
News

UTAG finally calls off strike, students expected to return to school after 5 weeks at home

By Albert
Best Universities in Africa: KNUST ranked 12th, UG drops to 29th, UCC missing in latest rankings
- Advertisement -

After meeting with the Education Committee of Parliament on Thursday, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called off its 5-month old strike.

The discussion, which included representatives from UTAG, Fair Wages, and the Ministers of Education, Employment, and Labor Relations, lasted several hours.

Following the intervention of the education committee, UTAG agreed to call off the strike and engage the government further.

The Labour Division of the Accra High Court ordered the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to resume work on Monday, February 15.

This came after the National Labour Commission (NLC) filed an interlocutory injunction to compel them to return to work until the outcome of the substantive matter, which involves the NLC’s directive to terminate the strike.

The court presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, said it had taken judicial notice of the settlement attempts.

The court stated that while UTAG is still on strike, negotiations cannot be conclusive.

As a result, the notice of interlocutory injunction was granted, and the substantive enforcement case was postponed until February 22, 2022.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.5 ° F
    83.5 °
    83.5 °
    72 %
    3.2mph
    67 %
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News