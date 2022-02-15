Val’s Day Wahala: Main chic fights side chic at mall, warns her to leave her man

- Advertisement -

Two ladies locked horns at the mall over a man they had been dating simultaneously.

One who described herself as the main chic expressed disdain at the intrusion of the side chic into her relationship.

For her, the side chic was trying to snatch her man from her.

On Val’s Day, the two met coincidentally and decided to face off in a fiercely contested fight.

The struggle was to determine who actually holds claim to the man.

The gentleman was helpless and had to rely on third-party assistance to separate the two disgruntled ladies.

