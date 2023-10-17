Van Vicker and his wife celebrate their 20th anniversary as a couple

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife Adjoa are today celebrating their 20th marriage anniversary.

Sharing the good news with his fans online, the award-winning actor disclosed that their love life started some 30 years ago.

Fast forward they are blessed with adorable children and here they are celebrating their 20th marriage anniversary.

He posted: “The journey of togetherness began some 30years ago. It was locked in 20 years ago. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us. It’s a blessing and no paltry sum. Family is everything. We are waiting for your China.”

See his post below:

Congratulations to them.