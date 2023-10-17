type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVan Vicker and his wife celebrate their 20th anniversary as a couple
Entertainment

Van Vicker and his wife celebrate their 20th anniversary as a couple

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Van vicker with his family
Van-Vicker-and-family
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife Adjoa are today celebrating their 20th marriage anniversary.

Sharing the good news with his fans online, the award-winning actor disclosed that their love life started some 30 years ago.

Fast forward they are blessed with adorable children and here they are celebrating their 20th marriage anniversary.

He posted: “The journey of togetherness began some 30years ago. It was locked in 20 years ago. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us. It’s a blessing and no paltry sum. Family is everything. We are waiting for your China.”

See his post below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Congratulations to them.

TODAY

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
40 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways