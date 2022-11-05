Vice President Bawumia received an unpleasant welcome as he was booed at the Hogbetsotso festival.

This comes from President Akufo-Addo being booed at several gatherings for incompetence and mismanagement.

The anger of several Ghanaians has been rechanneled towards publicly naming and shaming political leaders.

While Bawumia was delivering his speech, he had to deal with the shouts from the onlookers who sang and called him out.

They expressed their collective disapproval at the government of the day.

Embarrassing moment as Vice President Bawumia is booed at Hogbetsotso festival #Hogbetsotso2022 pic.twitter.com/4azroQGLK0 — GHPage (@ghpage_com) November 5, 2022

With the Cedi depreciating against significant currencies which resulted in price hikes and a high cost of living, many believe President Akufo-Addo and his government are to be blamed for the hardship in the country.