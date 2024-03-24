Breaking News: Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor is dead – DETAILS

- Advertisement -

Amaechi Muonagor, a notable Nollywood actor suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis weeks ago.

The sudden news of his demise came few days after his viral video was trending online, where a relative solicited for funds to help him have Kidney transplant.

Unfortunately, the news of his demise was confirmed by a family member.

A few months ago, Muonagor, a well-known figure in Nollywood, was said to be dealing with kidney related issues; however, it appears that things have become worse since then.

But in a video that went viral online, he can be seen stumbling to speak while lying on his sick bed.

The actor, whose voice was barely discernible in the film, began by wishing everyone well.

Many emotional comments were made by online users who identified with the sick actor in response to the film.

He died at the age of 64 and he is father of four children.