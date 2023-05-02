type here...
I'll win the VGMA Artiste of the Year - Piesie Esther
Entertainment

I’ll win the VGMA Artiste of the Year – Piesie Esther

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Most Popular Gospel Artiste Piesie Esther who is in the run with Sarkodie, Camidoh, Black Sherrif, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and KiDi is optimistic to grab the ultimate at this year’s VGMA.

Piesie Esther in an appearance on UTV’s Showbiz holds the belief that her hard work over the period is deserving of the ultimate award on the night, the Artiste of The Year award.

The ‘Waye me yie’ hitmaker believes her faith will carry her through the night as the winner, however, she will still be grateful should she not win any awards on the day.

“I believe and have faith that I will pick up the ultimate award, however, if I don’t pick any awards, I will still be grateful to God for at least getting the recognition. It will hurt if I don’t win an award but I’m hopeful things will turn out good in the end”

Piesie Esther bagged seven nominations at this year’s VGMA event.

    Source:GHPAGE

