VGMA24: Black Sherif reacts after winning Artiste of the Year award

Ghanaian singer Black Sherif was adjudged Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which came off at the Grand Arena Saturday.

The 21-year-old walked away with the coveted prize after coming top of his competitors, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Camidoh and KiDi.

Black Sherif – real name Mohammed Ismail Sharrif – after receiving his award started singing out his rendition of veteran musician Adane Best’s evergreen ‘Baa He Ote’ track before delivering his victory speech.

After singing a famous line of the track, he announced the release of an upcoming album and dedicated the win to his parents, family and to the whole of Konongo Zongo.

Blacko, as he’s fondly called, was the clear frontrunner for the award even though there was a stiff contest from Piesie Esther.

The announcement of his ultimate prize win was greeted with rapturous cheers from the audience.

Taking to Twitter, Black Sherif posted a viral meme depicting how he was at the edge of his seat in anticipation of the award being announced.