type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment#VGMA24: Black Sherif reacts after winning Artiste of the Year award
Entertainment

#VGMA24: Black Sherif reacts after winning Artiste of the Year award

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Black Sherif wins Artiste of the Year award
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Black Sherif was adjudged Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which came off at the Grand Arena Saturday.

The 21-year-old walked away with the coveted prize after coming top of his competitors, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Camidoh and KiDi.

Black Sherif – real name Mohammed Ismail Sharrif – after receiving his award started singing out his rendition of veteran musician Adane Best’s evergreen ‘Baa He Ote’ track before delivering his victory speech.

After singing a famous line of the track, he announced the release of an upcoming album and dedicated the win to his parents, family and to the whole of Konongo Zongo.

Blacko, as he’s fondly called, was the clear frontrunner for the award even though there was a stiff contest from Piesie Esther.

The announcement of his ultimate prize win was greeted with rapturous cheers from the audience.

Taking to Twitter, Black Sherif posted a viral meme depicting how he was at the edge of his seat in anticipation of the award being announced.

Black Sherif reacts after AOTY award prize

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 7, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    89 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News