VGMA24: Piesie Esther wins Best Gospel Song of the Year

Finally, the 24th annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs) have arrived.

At the Accra International Conference Center’s major Arena Dome, the major event is now taking place.

Fiifi Coleman and Chrystal are emceeing the red carpet, and Berla Mundi, Naa Ashokor, and James Gardiner are emceeing the main event.

Ghanaian Gospel Musician Piesie Esther has won the award for the Best Gospel Song of the Year for the first time at the VGMA24 industry awards currently underway at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Her song ‘Waye Me Yie’ got her the competitive award.