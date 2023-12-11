type here...
Victor Osimhen wins African Footballer of the Year 2023; first Nigerian since 1999

By Osei Emmanuel
Nigerian International and Napoli star, Victor Osimhen has shrugged off competition from Mohammed Salah, Achraf Hakimi among others to win the African Footballer of the Year Award.

Victor Osimhen was only months old when Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu was named CAF Player of the Year in 1999, and since then, no Nigerian footballer has ever won the award.

The exploits of the 24-year-old striker with Napoli last season are far from a secret, but the scale of his achievements warrants continued emphasis.

Osimhen led Napoli to their first-ever Serie A title in 33 years, the first since the late great Diego Armando Maradona called Naples home.

The Nigerian was nominated alongside Egypt’s Mohammed Salag and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi in the top three, but he beat the North African duo to the prize.

