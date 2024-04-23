- Advertisement -

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has lambasted veteran gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Vida Adutwumwaa labeled Edward Akwasi Boateng an ungrateful being.

This comes after the gospel musician in an interview with Zionfelix divulged that some personalities publicly promised him but did not fulfill their promises.

To prove what he was saying was the truth, Edward Akwasi Boateng mentioned his colleague, MOG’s name, saying that he promised to support him but never did.

He went on to add that media personality, Otwinoko also proclaimed he had given him a cheque as though he gave him a lot of money, but the money he was given was just a peanut.

According to him, Otwinoko gave him just 1000 ghana cedis which to him, was not enough.

Reacting to this, Vida Adutwumwaa has fired some shots at the ace gospel musician, saying that there is no sense in his statements.

Vida said Mr. Boateng should be appreciative at least, because the pen drives that he was selling could not give him the money he claims is too small.

“I saw an interview where someone gifted him GH¢1000 and he said the money was too small for him and he was expecting more. How can he say that? With the pen drives he sells, will he be able to make GH¢1000 from selling them?” he said.

According to her, if she were Otwinoko, she would have gone back and taken the money since it was not enough for him.

“The attitude he has been displaying is not right. If I were the one who gave him the money, I would have gone back for it. Because if he can’t appreciate GH¢1000, then how much is he expecting people to give him?” she added.