Video of Akufo-Addo’s daughter speaking on phone during play of the national anthem causes stir

Footage of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, speaking on the phone while the national anthem was being played at a public function has surfaced.

The emergence of the video has sparked outrage, especially because the president in June rebuked the Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, after he failed to stand for the National Anthem.

In a viral video from the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day Celebration, which was organized at the University of Ghana, the President is seen angrily directing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to tell the chief to stand up and observe the National Anthem.

But in a statement of apology, the chief explained in a statement that he was unable to stand for the National Anthem due to ill health.

Under a similar circumstance, Edwina was captured disrespecting the national anthem in the presence of her father and other dignitaries.

The said incident occurred at the 30th anniversary commemoration of the death of President Akufo-Addo’s late wife and mother of Edwina, Mrs Eleanor Akufo-Addo.

The video shows Edwina seated beside her father talking away on phone while the master of ceremony of the event announced the observation of the national anthem, calling on the gathering to stand in line with protocol.

While everyone stood to observe national anthem, Edwina continued talking on her phone until midway through the anthem when she dropped the phone in her handbag and stood attentively for the remainder of the anthem.

The video has stoked a flurry of reactions across social media with some users accusing the president of being nonchalant about his daughter’s conduct.