Video of barbershop where hot ladies twerk to entertain male customers pop up (Watch)

By Kweku Derrick
Barbershop where ladies twerk
Every business needs a good customer relation to thrive. And providing the best service often requires business owners to go the extra mile to offer utmost satisfaction to clients to keep them coming back.

This model seems to have been adopted by the owner of one barber shop who has devise the best strategy yet to boost his sales and attract more clients.

A video that is fast going viral on the internet captures two beautiful ladies in a barbershop shaking their butts rigorously to entertain male customers while they get their hair cut.

We cannot immediately confirm if the business place is a real salon operating with the enticing scheme or the footage is a sort of an advertisement meant to promote a particular product associated with hair.

But as the video depicts, a customer who was calmly seated appears to have been enjoying every moment spent having a hair cut as he exude warm smiles while the camera captured every angel of the show down.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

