Video: Bridesmaids raise eyebrows as they dress almost naket at a friend’s wedding

A video of some bridesmaids dancing at a wedding has gotten many social media users talking.

The trending video shows the bridesmaids, some of them skimpily dressed, dancing at the wedding reception.

While some Nigerians have applauded the women for their dress sense and the ‘’vibe” they displayed, others argued that the bridesmaids were dressed inappropriately for the wedding.

Netizens Reactions…

bright_basse 5h – “Na From Your Wife Asoebi Girls You Go Know If Your Wife Been Dey Streets”

thugboyriyon 4h – Don’t be surprise they can dress like this and be more decent than the ones wearing buba even to the gym

black_ubermensch 5h – This is how Ladies from the streets celebrate when one of their own finally gets married….It gives them the “hope” that one day, they too will bag a S!mp