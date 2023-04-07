- Advertisement -

A video of Nigerian singer Davido being ushered into his concert in London last night with prayers from his sister Sharon Adeleke has melted hearts online.

The superstar, who recently returned to the music scene after a hiatus, held his highly anticipated show for his new album, Timeless, in the United Kingdom on Wednesday night, April 5.

But moments before Davido stepped on stage, Sharon was seen in the video laying hands on her brother and passionately praying for him.

After the intensive prayers, they had a little chit-chat and then gave each other a torrid hug.

The heartwarming moment has left many gushing over the sibling bond the duo share.

Watch the video

Social media users are touched and others are seemingly impressed by Davido’s elder sister assuming the ‘motherly role’.

Below are some reactions to the heartwarming video:

@sallykay_: “Me with my brother since I found My Jesus. Praying is the best. Speaking to your father and your best friend all in one.”

@josephorukpe: “This is exactly what my sister will do”

@sabigirlfashion: “Prayer is the master key, has always been and will always be I’m happy he’s got a sister like SHaron in his corner”

@nwunye_bigman1: “She has always been supportive”

@hydeeskitchen: “Big sis in the house always want the best for their junior ones Amin”

@homeappliancesnaija: “That’s his mum on earth… love their bond…”