VIDEO: Emotional Moment Man Paid Respect to Parent at Grave after Completing His NYSC

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
It was a touching moment for a young man as he honoured his deceased parent following the completion of the compulsory one-year national service. Dressed in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) top and cap, the young man saluted his parent’s grave. The touching moment, caught on tape, melted hearts on social media as people hailed their parents.

An emotional video has shown the moment a young man honoured his parent after the completion of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. Facing the deceased parent’s grave, the young man, who wore the service’s top and cap, did a salute.

Like a corps member during a parade, the youth gave out military commands to himself and followed them as he honoured his guardian. The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, elicited emotional reactions from netizens as people hailed the ex-corps member for his thoughtful gesture.

Watch The Sad Moment Below

Netizens reacted to the male corps member’s display

Starlymighty said: “I did this on my mom’s grave when I returned from Camp and cried my eyes thereafter.”

carol said: “I lost my dad in April, my brother we are together in this I feel your pain let’s cry it out together.”

Ben said: ”Seriously. “Parents they try ooo…

