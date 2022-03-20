type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo evidence of street robbery at Adenta SSNIT Flat area
News

Video evidence of street robbery at Adenta SSNIT Flat area

By Albert
Video evidence of street robbery at Adenta SSNIT Flat area
- Advertisement -

A secret camera captured the moments a street robbery occurred on a street in the Adenta Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region.

Per the content of the video, the incident occurred at the Adenta SNNIT Flat area where a supposed robber attacked a victim.

He reportedly stabbed the victim as he took the valuables away from the person.

As planned, a motorcycle came in a time and the robber was helped to escape. Onlookers had no option but to watch with their hearts in their mouths.

Drivers who drove past the scene could not help as the victim still lay on the ground helpless.

Journalist Giovani Caleb shared the video on social media and wrote:

As seen on social media: A street robbery at Adenta SSNIT FLAT area today. Those living in that area should be extra careful and don’t carry their valuables along when walking alone. stay safe everyone.

Additional info: Taxi driver couldn’t help cuz robbers had guns and also cuz of his passengers (a nursing mother and 2 kids onboard).

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 20, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    91.8 ° F
    91.8 °
    91.8 °
    58 %
    4.5mph
    40 %
    Sun
    90 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News