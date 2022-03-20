- Advertisement -

A secret camera captured the moments a street robbery occurred on a street in the Adenta Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region.

Per the content of the video, the incident occurred at the Adenta SNNIT Flat area where a supposed robber attacked a victim.

He reportedly stabbed the victim as he took the valuables away from the person.

As planned, a motorcycle came in a time and the robber was helped to escape. Onlookers had no option but to watch with their hearts in their mouths.

Drivers who drove past the scene could not help as the victim still lay on the ground helpless.

Journalist Giovani Caleb shared the video on social media and wrote:

As seen on social media: A street robbery at Adenta SSNIT FLAT area today. Those living in that area should be extra careful and don’t carry their valuables along when walking alone. stay safe everyone.

Additional info: Taxi driver couldn’t help cuz robbers had guns and also cuz of his passengers (a nursing mother and 2 kids onboard).