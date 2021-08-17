type here...
Video: ‘Free booze frenzy’ at Madina Ritz junction as beer truck crashes into electric pole

By Kweku Derrick
There was a free booze frenzy at Madina-Ritz Junction on Monday, August 16, 2021, after a Hyundai Mighty truck transporting beer and non-alcoholic drinks from Adenta to Accra failed its breaks and crashed into an electricity pole.

According to some eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle veered off the road onto the median and hit one of the street light poles in an effort to avoid ramming into other cars ahead of him after realizing he had failed his breaks.

After the impact, the truck reportedly somersaulted and discharged the drinks on the floor leaving them to the mercy of passerby who did justice to them.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have broken his leg and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Two driver’s assistant [mate] in the vehicle escaped unhurt according to an eyewitness.

Watch the video below.

It would not be the first such incident has occured, causing a frenzy scene on a busy street.

In September 2020, a similar incident inolving a Club beer track happened on the Accra-Tema motorway on one Thursday dawn.

The accident reportedly resulted in the death of one person, a driver’s assistant [mate], who was reportedly run over by another vehicle at the accident scene.

Source:GHPage

