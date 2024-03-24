type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVIDEO: Funny Face involved in gory accident which has reportedly claimed 2...
Entertainment

VIDEO: Funny Face involved in gory accident which has reportedly claimed 2 lives

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian comic actor and comedian, has reportedly been invoked in a ghastly accident at the Kasoa Kakraba Junction.

According to sources on the ground, several people were hit with his vehicle and casualties have allegedly been reported.

This comes after he lashed out at his baby mama for preventing him access to his children. It should be noted that, Funny Face has been mentally unstable for some months now as was recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

Other sources claim he was drunk driving and lost control of his steers which made the car jam into a woman with her children and two motorists.

This is a developing story and we’re on the grounds for more details. We’ll update you as the story develops.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Checkout the video below

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, March 24, 2024
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
4.8mph
0 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more