VIDEO: Funny Face involved in gory accident which has reportedly claimed 2 lives

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian comic actor and comedian, has reportedly been invoked in a ghastly accident at the Kasoa Kakraba Junction.

According to sources on the ground, several people were hit with his vehicle and casualties have allegedly been reported.

This comes after he lashed out at his baby mama for preventing him access to his children. It should be noted that, Funny Face has been mentally unstable for some months now as was recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

Other sources claim he was drunk driving and lost control of his steers which made the car jam into a woman with her children and two motorists.

This is a developing story and we’re on the grounds for more details. We’ll update you as the story develops.

Checkout the video below