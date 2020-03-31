type here...
Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

With over 120 houses and other luxurious cars.

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, member of parliament who represents Assin Central for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is undoubtedly one of the richest politicians in Ghana.

The controversial politician owns a fleet of luxurious cars and mansions worth thousands of dollars.

In an interview, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that he has over 120 houses with most of them situated at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

Kennedy Agyapong also revealed that he spends over $500,000 on the school fees of his 12 daughters.

The outspoken politician obviously has a good taste for luxurious and quality cars of which he owns a lot.

He owns a Maybach s600 which is about $150,000, a Jeep Wrangler with an estimated cost of $31,795, a white G Wagon with amazing features which costs about $120,000.

Kennedy Agyapong also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost costing about $300,000, making him one of the few people who owns this expensive car.

Watch the video below;

Kennedy Agyapong also owns several businesses ranging from real estate companies, several media outlets and other companies.

The politician explained that he lives such a luxurious lifestyle because he really worked hard to acquire his wealth and needs to live a good life.

The outspoken member of parliament is also known for his philanthropic works. He caters for the education of most of the students in Assin Central and also feeds the poor.

He recently embarked on a donation spree, where he donated about 3000 face masks to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to help in the fight of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Kennedy Agyapong also revealed that there are about 7000 face masks to be distributed to other health centres.

