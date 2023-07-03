type here...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Video of hyper bridesmaids twerking dirty& showing their pants to wedding guests ruins their friends’ reception

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A new video that has broken the internet captures some bridesmaids twerking like bad girls at a wedding reception.

Apparently, these ladies are close friends to the Bride and in their own way, to light up the reception with their entry landed on a bad note.

Upon their entry, these energetic bridesmaids stormed the reception room to twerk to guests who were shocked.

The guests least expected their gesture from the maids, however, these unperturbed maids kept on their course without fear and panic.

