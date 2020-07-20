Video of John Mahama’s son Shafik’s marriage to Algerian girlfriend in Dubai drops

- Advertisement -

The nuptial ceremony of ex-president John Dramani Mahama’s firstborn son, Shafik and his girlfriend Asma was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The newlywed couple who met in school finally tied the knot on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at a Dubai residence in a private wedding with a few friends present.

It is anticipated that a bigger and more luxurious ceremony will be held post-COVID-19 in celebration of the beautiful couple.

His Algerian wife, Asma, who is a makeup artist looked her best for her big day as she bragged about getting her face ”beat” by herself.

Pictures and excerpts from the beautiful ceremony have been seen online as the young couple put on display their love for each other.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Congratulations to the new couple!!