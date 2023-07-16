[VIDEO] KKD’s son leads LGBTQ march in the UK – Ghanaians react

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaians have sadly reacted to the video of Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah -KKD’s son identified as Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah leading a march to promote the rights of LGBTQ groups in the UK.

KKD’s son, in the viral video publicly expressed his resolution to push the agenda of ensuring that the right of LGBTQ persons are esteemed.

Addressing the crowd in confidence, KKD’s son said the move behind the march is not only to raise awareness about the LGBTQ community but also to accentuate their point that persons who identify as LGBTQ fighting have rights and freedoms that must be respected.

“The causes that we fight for are the cause that underpins so many of your freedoms. We are beautiful, and we are not going to stop,” Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah said.

Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah stormed the march wearing a wig and brazier with some makeup acting girlish while he spoke.

Netizens who have come across the video have expressed their shock at how the young man-woman is poised to raise the LGBTQ flag.

