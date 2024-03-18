Video: Kuami Eugene involved in a gory accident; Suffers an arm injury and sent to the hospital

- Advertisement -

Late last night, award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was involved in a gory accident with his customized Range Rover.

As confirmed, the accident occurred at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzowulu traffic light in Accra. It is unclear where the artiste was headed.

According to the witness account, Kuami Eugene was inside his customized Range Rover with only one male passenger and he suffered a severe arm injury after the accident and was rushed to the hospital.

A man who was present at the accident scene reportedly told newsmen that;

“I was behind him, and so I was the first person to rush to his rescue. Kwame was struggling to come out so I brought him out of the car and helped the passenger too, before some guys also came around. I arranged for a vehicle to convey them to the UGMC hospital.”

He explained that the tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it from behind.

He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway is dark due to poor lighting, while the tipper truck also lacked tail light, thereby worsening visibility.

The male passenger did not appear to have any physical injury

Watch the video below to know more…