VIDEO: Lady Pastor narrates how an old man licked and chopped her with ice, says it’s thought at the Bible School

- Advertisement -

A viral video posted on GhPage TV on YouTube has gotten viral with thousands of reactions and comments and the reason will shock you.

A female pastor has revealed what many has already deemed as bizarre especially coming from a woman of God.

In the video sighted on the channel, she was on a group video call with others and talking basically about bedroom activities. She stated bluntly what an old man did to her which almost drive her inner organs crazy.

According to her, there is an office at an undisclosed Bible school where such sexual activities are permitted and done waning partners.

She continued that, this old man used ice block to satisfy her and that’s the best thing she’s ever had in her life.

She narrated how the man inserted the ice into her ‘vjay’ and had a smooth intercourse with her. Her other members on the call couldn’t resist the shock and laughter in her revelation.

Watch the full video below

https://fb.watch/mwNJiEmmJM/?mibextid=K8Wfd2